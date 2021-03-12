Hometown Eats: Skeeter’s Hot Dogs in Wytheville

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are few places in the world that can count the number of hot dogs they’ve sold in the millions. Lucky for us, one of the places that can is located right in the heart of Wytheville.

Since opening back in the 1920′s, Skeeter’s has sold over nine million hot dogs to locals and visitors alike.

“That’s what it stands for. A community coming together and keeping a small, historical business alive,” said owner Debbie Clark. “There are plenty of places to get a hotdog, of course, but this is the only place to get a skeeter dog.”

You may be wondering what exactly is a skeeter dog. Few people actually know what makes it so special because its been a closely kept secret for decades. The dogs were named after the son of the original owner, who had the nickname Skeeter.

“It’s the love that we put in to making the skeeter dog,” Clark said. “But it’s also Mr. Skeeter Umberger’s secret for making the skeeter dog.”

Whatever they are doing, it works. You can get the hot dogs plain, but most folks are piling on homemade specialties like coleslaw and to die for chili.

“In my opinion you can not beat a good hot dog,” said WDBJ7′s Josh Birch. “This is old school and delicious. The chili, whatever they’re doing, this secret, I want to know it. But it is phenomenal.”

Skeeter’s Hot Dogs is located at 165 E Main St, Wytheville, VA 24382. Their phone number is (276) 228-2611.

If you’ve got a local restaurant Josh needs to check out, send him an email at jbirch@wdbj7.com or connect with him on Facebook at Josh Birch WDBJ7.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.