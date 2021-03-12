Major expansion of Rosie’s Gaming Emporium moving forward in Vinton

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A year after COVID-19 precautions shut down Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, customers have returned. And a major addition is now rising from the parking lot.

A bird’s-eye view reveals the substantial footprint of the expansion at Rosie’s Vinton location.

And the numbers are impressive: 15,000 square feet and 350 more games in the new addition, 280 spaces in Vinton’s first parking garage.

Equally impressive is the progress construction crews have made in just a matter of weeks.

Ernie Dellaverson is General Manager of the Rosie’s location in Vinton.

“You remember we caught a little bit of rain early on in the year, but now the sun’s out. It’s beautiful,” Dellaverson told WDBJ7 Thursday afternoon. “Now that we have this iron going up it really shows the magnitude and the size of the structure.”

After closing in the early days of the pandemic and with COVID restrictions still limiting capacity, the recovery continues, but business is good.

And Dellaverson said he believes Rosie’s, with its historical horse racing machines, can hold its own against skill games, sports betting, and eventually casinos.

“We do a lot of surveys, a lot of customer contact,” Dellaverson said, “And we know that we can compete in that environment.”

Rosie’s currently employs 64 people in Vinton. Dellaverson said the company expects to hire 30 to 40 more when the addition opens.

He said the expansion could be complete by the end of the year.

