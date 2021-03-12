Advertisement

New Bedford County Public Schools superintendent says students the priority

Superintendent Marc Bergin does a virtual interview Friday about coming to Bedford County...
Superintendent Marc Bergin does a virtual interview Friday about coming to Bedford County Public Schools.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County Public Schools introduced the new superintendent to the public Friday morning.

Dr. Marc Bergin spoke virtually Friday to give his background and how he got here.

He’s spent a number of years in education as both a teacher and in administration.

He says he wants to prioritize supporting teachers and students in his time with the system.

“That’s why we have jobs. So, you know, all the folks that work in this building that we’re broadcasting from, we get up every day for kids,” said Bergin.

Bergin will begin his position as superintendent in June.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

