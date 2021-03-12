NRV Health District hosts virtual public forum on state of COVID-19

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - COVID-19 has been part of our lives now for more than a year and it has forever changed how we go about daily tasks. On Thursday, folks in the New River Valley had a chance to have their questions answered about the state of coronavirus pandemic in the community during a virtual forum.

A lot of the resources that have been made possible are because of the New River Valley Public Health Task Force. It’s made up of first responders, health officials and government managers who already had well-established relationships years before coronavirus came to the NRV.

“The New River Valley is blessed with leaders who care about communities and they work well together,” discussion moderator Kevin Byrd said.

It’s those good relationships that have made it possible to deploy so many resources in the New River Valley during the pandemic.

“It has been short of nothing remarkable seeing the level of collaboration taking place in the region over the past year,” Byrd said.

Because of this more than 65,000 people have gotten one vaccine with more than a third fully vaccinated.

“There is good news in this that even Montgomery County, the local community is trending down,” epidemiologist Jason Deese said.

Deese shared epi-curves that show the ebbs and flows of cases here since the holidays. Now, even in Montgomery County, new cases of COVID-19 among community members are in the single digits, and there is nothing in nursing homes.

“Despite increasing levels with the students, this is a good indicator that there’s very limited spillover from the student population over into the local community,” Deese said.

The task force was able to create a business continuity team that has helped nearly 20,896 jobs impacted by the virus.

They even opened a crisis center in Radford that was financed by CARES Act funds.

“The goal right now is we can divert a lot of individuals from the emergency rooms at our local hospitals to be pre-screened for if they need to be evaluated for possible evaluation,” Executive Director of NRV Community Services James Pritchett said.

For vaccines in the region there’s still more demand than supply so officials are prioritizing based on state guidance.

“We want to be consistent throughout the entire health district,” Health District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell said. “Anyone who is preregistered through our process, we can now pull down information about where they live when we try to direct our Pulaski and our Radford people to the right place.”

You also now have your choice of the one and done or two dose vaccine in the New River Health District.

“All three vaccines are extremely effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death and that is a huge public health success for us,” Bissell said.

COVID-19 testing is still happening, but not at a large scale like it was last spring. You can go to the health department headquarters for a self-swab that is supervised three days a week. Giles does them daily and Pulaski and Radford will be starting their own collection sites as well.

Anything you might want to know related to the pandemic is on the NRVroadtowellness.com website.

You can watch the entire virtual forum here.

