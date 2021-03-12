NRV Public Health Task Force announces adjustments to vaccine schedules, eligibility

(WDBJ) - Anyone with certain underlying medical conditions and of ages 16 to 64 is now eligible to receive a vaccine, per the New River Valley Public Health Force.

Doses are only available by pre-registration and appointment.

The group is also specifically inviting anyone age 65 and up who wants to receive the vaccine, but does not have an appointment. Those in that category should call the Vaccine Scheduling Center at 540-838-8222.

“Next week’s schedule includes clinics at the Dedmon Center at Radford University Tuesday, Blacksburg High School Wednesday and Grace Life Church in Christiansburg Thursday. Future vaccination schedules and locations will vary, and will be listed each week at www.NRVRoadtoWellness.com/where-to-get-vaccinated. (Pre-registration and appointments are required.)”

Click here for more.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.