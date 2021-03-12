Advertisement

NRV Public Health Task Force announces adjustments to vaccine schedules, eligibility

Doses are only available by pre-registration and appointment.
(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Anyone with certain underlying medical conditions and of ages 16 to 64 is now eligible to receive a vaccine, per the New River Valley Public Health Force.

Doses are only available by pre-registration and appointment.

The group is also specifically inviting anyone age 65 and up who wants to receive the vaccine, but does not have an appointment. Those in that category should call the Vaccine Scheduling Center at 540-838-8222.

“Next week’s schedule includes clinics at the Dedmon Center at Radford University Tuesday, Blacksburg High School Wednesday and Grace Life Church in Christiansburg Thursday. Future vaccination schedules and locations will vary, and will be listed each week at www.NRVRoadtoWellness.com/where-to-get-vaccinated. (Pre-registration and appointments are required.)”

Click here for more.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Dead After Accident on Claytor Lake
Names released of men killed in Claytor Lake boat crash
An error at a Virginia Kroger led to some receiving empty syringes instead of a vaccine.
Virginia Kroger says it administered ‘empty syringes’ instead of COVID-19 vaccines
Kimberly Moore mugshot
Woman whose daughter drowned in New River sentenced to prison
Search and Rescue staged at Conrad Brothers Marina in Pulaski County after a boat crash March...
Two dead after Claytor Lake boat crash
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon

Latest News

Vaccine
Conflict grows between US and allies over vaccine supply
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden aims for quicker shots, ‘independence from this virus’
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, ventilator tubes are attached to a COVID-19 patient...
COVID-19 deaths falling but Americans ‘must remain vigilant’
Visitation guidelines relaxed for Virginia’s healthcare facilities, nursing homes