Positive COVID test cancels UVA semifinal game; Georgia Tech advances

(WDBJ)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday the cancellation of the Georgia Tech vs. Virginia men’s basketball tournament semifinal game due to a positive COVID-19 test among UVA’s team.

Quarantining and contact tracing is taking place within the men’s basketball team, and the team is adhering to the ACC’s outlined protocols.

The semifinal game was set for March 12 at 6:30 p.m. Because of its cancellation, Georgia Tech will advance to the ACC Tournament championship game and will play the winner of Friday’s Florida State vs. North Carolina game. That game is set for 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

