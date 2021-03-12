Rail Yard Dawgs participate in inaugural ‘Do Good Days’

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are teaming up with Wisler Plumbing and Air and Wheeler Broadcasting to give back to the community.

Friday, volunteers from all three groups launched the inaugural Do Good Days.

The Dawgs’ front office staff started the day helping out at the Blue Ridge Women’s Center before volunteering in the Roanoke Rescue Mission’s kitchen in the afternoon.

“We’re a 24-hour, 7-day a week facility, there is always work to be done. There’s people volunteering at 3:00 am, believe it or not, and so we always have work that needs to be done, and that’s why it’s so critical to have amazing community partners,” said Kevin Berry with the Rescue Mission.

Day two of Do Good Days will be Saturday, March 13, and will include stops at the West End Center and the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

