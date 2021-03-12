Advertisement

Roanoke Public Libraries display pop-up story walk for kids

Kids enjoy the story walk at Raleigh Court library.
Kids enjoy the story walk at Raleigh Court library.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Public Libraries have partnered with Roanoke Parks and Recreation to put up a traveling story walk.

Roanoke libraries have published a Roanoke baby bilingual book. For the month of March, each page of this book, with words in English and Spanish, will be displayed at the libraries. The pages were along the sidewalk of the Raleigh Court library Friday. The pop-up story walk will then move around the five other Roanoke libraries. The story walk will also be at three Parks and Rec locations, including at Belmont Park on Saturday.

“We really believe that by making an experience around literacy and around reading together, especially as a family, is so important, and then the parks brought the whole let’s get out and get active as a family part to it,” Amber Lowery, Manager of Youth Services for Roanoke City Public Libraries, said.

The pop-up story will will also be taken to local elementary schools.

For a schedule of when and were you can find the story walk, check here.

