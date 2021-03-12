Rockbridge County leases building for vaccination center

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Rockbridge County Release) - In preparation for gradually increasing vaccine supply, Rockbridge County has leased the building formally known as Peebles/Gordmans, at 770 North Lee Highway in the College Square Shopping Center, to serve as a centralized, regional vaccination center.

Until recently, according to the county, the Virginia Department of Health has utilized the Maury River Middle School for mass vaccination clinics when in-person learning was not in session. Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital and the Rockbridge Area Health Center have also received and distributed available vaccine doses.

“The three locations have served well to distribute the vaccine allocated to the area,” said Nathan Ramsey, Rockbridge County Fire-Rescue Chief, and member of the regional Emergency Management Task Force. “We have been very fortunate that the Rockbridge County Public School System offered use of the Maury River Middle School for mass distribution on Fridays and Saturdays, but with an increase in supply, we needed to find a location that would be readily available when we get the call from the Virginia Department of Health.”

The building is currently vacant.

The county will apply for FEMA reimbursement for all costs associated with the vaccination center. The building will be leased through the end of June, though an extension may be possible if needed, according to the county.

The Emergency Management Task Force is working with the Virginia Department of Health to prepare the building for use as a vaccination center.

“It is very important to note that the process for receiving a vaccine will remain the same,” said Chief Ramsey. “You must still sign up for the vaccine with the Virginia Department of Health, either on their website or telephone hotline (1-877-829-4682). When you become eligible and a dose is available, they will call and schedule an appointment for you at the new center.”

Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital and the Rockbridge Area Health Center also plan to participate in mass vaccination clinics and the Virginia Military Institute will assist with setup and staffing as needed. W&L University and Southern Virginia University have offered assistance as well.

The vaccination center will only be open on days and times when a clinic is scheduled, and no vaccine will be stored on site.

