Second arrest in February shooting at convenience store in Martinsville

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a shooting at a convenience store in February.

According to the department, police arrested Ombae Johnson, 21, of Martinsville on Thursday. He’s been charged with using a gun while committing a felony, malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling and reckless handling of a firearm.

Johnson is being held without bond in the Martinsville City Jail. Police say those charges are connected with a shooting on February 6 at the Valero on Brookdale Avenue just before 2 a.m. As WDBJ7 reported last month, police say Deangelo Howard was in an argument with Johnson and Dasyne Hairson, 19. During the argument police say Howard was shot. He was taken to the hospital. Investigators believe the suspects and Howard were not directly involved with a shooting at a nearby restaurant, but that the argument was a result of that incident.

Martinsville Police say they are still investigating.

They ask anyone with information about the incident to call Lt. Sandy Hines or Sgt Richard Ratcliffe at (276) 403-5300 or Martinsville/Henry County Crime Stoppers at 276-63-CRIME.

