Advertisement

Second arrest in February shooting at convenience store in Martinsville

He’s been charged with using a gun while committing a felony, malicious wounding, shooting into...
He’s been charged with using a gun while committing a felony, malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling and reckless handling of a firearm.(WDBJ7)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a shooting at a convenience store in February.

According to the department, police arrested Ombae Johnson, 21, of Martinsville on Thursday. He’s been charged with using a gun while committing a felony, malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling and reckless handling of a firearm.

Johnson is being held without bond in the Martinsville City Jail. Police say those charges are connected with a shooting on February 6 at the Valero on Brookdale Avenue just before 2 a.m. As WDBJ7 reported last month, police say Deangelo Howard was in an argument with Johnson and Dasyne Hairson, 19. During the argument police say Howard was shot. He was taken to the hospital. Investigators believe the suspects and Howard were not directly involved with a shooting at a nearby restaurant, but that the argument was a result of that incident.

Martinsville Police say they are still investigating.

They ask anyone with information about the incident to call Lt. Sandy Hines or Sgt Richard Ratcliffe at (276) 403-5300 or Martinsville/Henry County Crime Stoppers at 276-63-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Dead After Accident on Claytor Lake
Names released of men killed in Claytor Lake boat crash
An error at a Virginia Kroger led to some receiving empty syringes instead of a vaccine.
Virginia Kroger says it administered ‘empty syringes’ instead of COVID-19 vaccines
Kimberly Moore mugshot
Woman whose daughter drowned in New River sentenced to prison
Search and Rescue staged at Conrad Brothers Marina in Pulaski County after a boat crash March...
Two dead after Claytor Lake boat crash
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon

Latest News

Gleaning for The World holding second “Love Your Neighbor” donation event
Wythe County Deputy Paul Bailey passed away March 11.
Wythe County deputy loses battle with cancer
Positive COVID test cancels UVA semifinal game; Georgia Tech advances
Generic Coronavirus
VA COVID-19 hospitalization numbers hold steady Friday