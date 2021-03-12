Advertisement

Software company to bring dozens of jobs to Blacksburg

By Jen Cardone
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:54 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A compliance management software company is about to bring dozens of more jobs to the town.

The United Kingdom-based Ideagen, Plc acquired Blackburg’s Qualtrax to become its US headquarters. Currently, Qulatrax employs about 40 people who help companies meet their goals to make sure they are meeting critical industry regulations. The company was looking to have more of an United States presence.

“We feel like this is such a unique opportunity. Our entire team is staying as part of this acquisition. We’ll be heading up US operations for a global organization. Getting to bring jobs to Blacksburg, Virginia is a really exciting thing,” said Amy Ankrum, Senior VP of Ideagen.

The merger is expected to bring more than 150 more employees to Blacksburg in the next few years.

