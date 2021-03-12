Advertisement

Study Committee to Reduce Gun Violence to undergo structural changes

(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Study Committee to Reduce Gun Violence is set to undergo major changes.

Starting April 1, the committee will become the Gun Violence Prevention Commission. It’s seen as a move from planning to implementation.

“It’s a commission of nine people, and that commission is going to be comprised, initially, of our working group leaders and myself as a council member,” said City Councilor Joe Cobb.

City Council will officially vote to accept this change on Monday, March 15.

This comes as the city faces an uptick in gun violence year over year. At this point last year, there was one murder, four aggravated assaults, and one domestic incident involving firearms.

2021 has seen two murders, six aggravated assaults involving guns, and only one arrest.

“We only have one offender identified, that is because the offenders in the other incidents have not been identified at this time, they are still under active investigation,” Roanoke Police Dept. crime analyst Alicia Morrison told members of the study committee at their monthly meeting Friday.

The police department currently faces a staffing shortage of 50 people.

Meanwhile, the study committee is working to learn more about how trauma at an early age can lead to violence down the road.

A 2019 study shows more than 500 Roanoke City students were considered homeless.

286 students had experienced mental, physical, or sexual abuse – a number now estimated to be even higher due to the pandemic.

“Many aspects of the pandemic have been traumatizing and traumatic in and of itself, so a lot of frustration can breed that abuse, more children have been at home,” said Taisha Steele with the Roanoke Valley Trauma Informed Community Network.

