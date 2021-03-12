VDH believes Virginians on track to have general public vaccine availability sometime next month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 checked in with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts Director, Cynthia Morrow, to see when she believes all adults will be eligible to receive their COVID vaccines.

Morrow said that based on the anticipated trajectory of vaccine supply, most places in Virginia should be able to offer vaccines to the general public sometime next month.

In his first prime-time address, President Joe Biden pledged to make all adults eligible for vaccines by May 1st. Morrow said that holds true for Virginians.

“I’m hoping that we get to the point that we will be able to offer vaccines to the general public in April, but it is really important for us to understand there are a lot of variables in that,” she said.

Morrow said that once there is vaccine availability for the general public, health officials still need to figure out the most efficient and effective way to distribute the vaccines.

“Whether we’ll still be using the pre-registration system or whether you can go into any pharmacy or into your doctor’s office or into a local large clinic and get registered on the spot, that is still to be determined,” Morrow explained.

Biden predicted in his speech that Americans can safely gather, at least in small groups, for the July 4th holiday.

“There is the promise of that, I think there is the promise that we can reclaim our summer, but we’re only going to be able to do that if everybody who’s eligible to get vaccinated gets vaccinated, and we continue to follow community mitigation strategies,” Morrow said.

And it’s these community mitigation strategies that Morrow said folks need to keep in mind ahead of St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

“The greatest risk for us to delay that announcement that we’re all looking forward to, is in social gathering prematurely . . . Everyone is so tired and there is so much hope, but we can’t let that harm the progress that has been made,” she said.

Morrow said VDH is hopeful officials will be able to announce another mass vaccine clinic by the end of the month or early April, but that is dependent on when VDH gets a greater supply of vaccines.

