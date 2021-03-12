Virginia bans sale of newly animal-tested cosmetics

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam signed the Virginia Humane Cosmetics Act into law, joining California, Nevada and Illinois in ending the sale of newly animal-tested cosmetics.

The law, introduced by Senator Jennifer Boysko and Delegate Kaye Kory, will prohibit the sale of any cosmetic product that has been tested on animals after January 1, 2022.

“We are delighted that Virginia has continued to be a national leader in ending animal testing for cosmetics. This is a significant step not just for Virginia but for the entire U.S. as history has shown that state activity leads to changes at the federal level. This new law will help push the U.S. to finally pass the federal Humane Cosmetics Act. We are thankful to Senator Boysko and Delegate Kory for their leadership on this issue, for the bipartisan support from Virginia legislators and to Governor Northam for signing it into law,” said Monica Engebretson, Cruelty Free International’s head of public affairs for North America.

In 2013, Virginia Congressman Jim Moran introduced the first federal Humane Cosmetics Act and his successor, Congressman Don Beyer, has championed the legislation with support across Congress and party lines, according to a release from Cruelty Free International, the leading organization working to end animal testing for cosmetics. In 2018, a bill by Senator Boysko was signed into law that prohibits state testing facilities from performing animal tests on cosmetics and household products when there is an appropriate validated alternative test method available.

This new law will strengthen that prohibition in regards to cosmetic products by barring manufacturers from selling cosmetics if they involve new animal tests, even if those tests were performed outside the state.

