Virginia’s Women Veterans Week starts Sunday

A host of free, online programs await!
Photo is courtesy the event website
Photo is courtesy the event website
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - The 2021 Virginia’s Women Veterans Week is right around the corner!

Join in online for a host of free programs honoring those who served, and continue to serve. Click here for the schedule of events.

Governor Ralph Northam proclaimed the festivities following the General Assembly’s designation of the third full week of March with the title.

Click here for more.

