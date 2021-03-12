Visitation guidelines relaxed for Virginia’s healthcare facilities, nursing homes

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health says healthcare facilities in the Commonwealth can now expand visitation practices.

Both the CDC and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released updated guidelines and visitation recommendations March 10 in response to significant reductions in COVID-19 infections and transmission in the nursing home population.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the number of new cases has been decreasing consistently since the middle of January. VDH said it is currently seeing the lowest weekly case counts since summer 2020.

As of March 11, 279,969 vaccines have been administered to residents and staff in long-term care facilities in Virginia. While relaxing restrictions could potentially increase risk of transmission, the VDH says the vaccination of residents and healthcare workers can mitigate some of the risks. Additionally, public health officials recognize there are substantial benefits to residents with expanded visitation.

The VDH recommends that per CDC’s guidance, indoor visitation could be permitted for all residents except as noted below:

Indoor visitation for unvaccinated residents should be limited solely to compassionate care situations if the COVID-19 county positivity rate is >10% and <70% of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated.

Indoor visitation should be limited solely to compassionate care situations, for: Vaccinated and unvaccinated residents with SARS-CoV-2 infection until they have met criteria to discontinue Transmission-Based Precautions Vaccinated and unvaccinated residents in quarantine until they have met criteria for release from quarantine.

Facilities experiencing outbreaks should continue to follow guidance from their local health department. Nursing homes should also follow guidance from CMS on when visitation should be paused. Visitors should be counseled about their potential to be exposed to SARS-CoV-2 in the facility if they are permitted to visit.

Additional recommendations are outlined by CDC and CMS

VDH says facilities should continue to regularly vaccinate new admissions and staff, as well as adhere to CMS regulations and guidance for COVID testing, including routine staff testing, testing of those with symptoms and outbreak testing.

The VDH wants to remind Virginians that while these updated guidelines are a milestone, it is still critical that facilities, healthcare workers, residents and visitors remain vigilant by continuing to follow recommendations such as masking wearing, social distancing, hand washing and other preventative measures.

For more information on Virginia’s efforts to support long-term care facilities, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.