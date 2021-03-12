Advertisement

WDBJ7+ Mesa Redonda: Spanish round table on COVID-19, vaccines and local resources

By Leanna Scachetti and Jane Caffrey
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk hosted a Mesa Redonda Thursday: a round table in Spanish focused on the Latinx and Spanish speaking communities.

In the discussion hosted by Leanna Scachetti and Jane Caffrey, we invited local experts and leaders to answer questions submitted by Casa Latina which was mined from their social media accounts. The Mesa Redonda originally aired on the WDBJ7 Facebook page live.

Topics included technical vaccine questions, discussion on information accessibility and other resources available to the community.

Dr. Mariana Gomez from Carilion Clinic joined the call along with Katie Hedrick, Support Specialist for the City of Roanoke and Roanoke City Council Member Vivian Sanchez-Jones.

