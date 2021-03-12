Advertisement

Woman reports being stopped by person allegedly impersonating a police officer in Botetourt County

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police and the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office are working together on an incident involving a person who allegedly impersonated a police officer during a traffic stop along I-81 at MM 159.

On March 7, a female said she was stopped by the suspect.

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office added the following helpful guidelines that can be utilized if you find yourself in a similar situation:

“We would like to offer the following suggestions should you find yourself being stopped by an unmarked police car in an isolated area.

•  Slow Down

•  Acknowledge the officers attempt to stop you by turning on your signal to pull over

•  Try to stop in a well-lit area or a location where there are a lot of people present

•  Call 911 to confirm the unmarked vehicle is a legitimate law enforcement vehicle

•  Lock your car door

•  Do not get out of your vehicle to meet the officer

•  Pay attention to what they are asking and look for a uniform or proper credentials

If you find yourself becoming uncomfortable during a traffic stop you may request a marked patrol vehicle or supervisor to respond.”

Anyone with helpful tips, or who believes they saw the incident, can contact State Police at #77 or 1-800-542-5959.

