Woman reports being stopped by person allegedly impersonating a police officer in Botetourt County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police and the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office are working together on an incident involving a person who allegedly impersonated a police officer during a traffic stop along I-81 at MM 159.

On March 7, a female said she was stopped by the suspect.

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office added the following helpful guidelines that can be utilized if you find yourself in a similar situation:

“We would like to offer the following suggestions should you find yourself being stopped by an unmarked police car in an isolated area.

• Slow Down

• Acknowledge the officers attempt to stop you by turning on your signal to pull over

• Try to stop in a well-lit area or a location where there are a lot of people present

• Call 911 to confirm the unmarked vehicle is a legitimate law enforcement vehicle

• Lock your car door

• Do not get out of your vehicle to meet the officer

• Pay attention to what they are asking and look for a uniform or proper credentials

If you find yourself becoming uncomfortable during a traffic stop you may request a marked patrol vehicle or supervisor to respond.”

Anyone with helpful tips, or who believes they saw the incident, can contact State Police at #77 or 1-800-542-5959.

