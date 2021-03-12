Wythe County deputy loses battle with cancer
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own following the passing of Deputy Paul Bailey.
According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, Deputy Bailey lost his battle with cancer Thursday night.
“Paul was an excellent law enforcement officer who treated everyone with respect and took pride in serving Wythe County’s citizens,” the post read.
The sheriff’s office is asking everyone to keep Deputy Bailey’s family in their thoughts and prayers.
