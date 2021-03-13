Advertisement

Amherst vs Brookville

Amherst County and Brookville renewed pleasantries in the Seminole tonight.
By WDBJ7 Sports
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Amherst County and Brookville renewed pleasantries in the Seminole tonight.

In the 3rd quarter, Bees up 28 to 7. Q-B Drake McDaniel rolled out and found his man Steve Pauley right on the goal line. He pulled it in to put the Bees up 35 – 7.

Then later in the 3rd Brookville got the ball back and Running back Tayshaun Butler found a hole and punched this one in. The Bees kept piling it on.

And they kept their foot on the gas. McDaniel took the snap and darts it over to fellow sophomore Ethan Robey. He went up and over as the Bees went on to floor Amherst County, 47-29.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
Female reports being stopped by person allegedly impersonating a police officer in Botetourt County
Positive COVID test cancels UVA semifinal game; Georgia Tech advances
Runaway juvenile escapes police custody in Rockbridge County
Biden touts COVID relief law
COVID-19 relief bill could permanently alter social safety net
Two Dead After Accident on Claytor Lake
Names released of men killed in Claytor Lake boat crash

Latest News

Staunton River vs. Franklin County 3.12.21
Franklin County vs Staunton River
Blacksburg vs. Pulaski County 3.12.21
Pulaski now 4 and 0 with 56-0 win over Blacksburg
Heritage vs. Rustburg
Heritage tops Rustburg 69-16
Byrd vs. Lord Botetourt 3.12.21
Spotlight Game of the Week: William Byrd vs. Botetourt