Amherst vs Brookville

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Amherst County and Brookville renewed pleasantries in the Seminole tonight.

In the 3rd quarter, Bees up 28 to 7. Q-B Drake McDaniel rolled out and found his man Steve Pauley right on the goal line. He pulled it in to put the Bees up 35 – 7.

Then later in the 3rd Brookville got the ball back and Running back Tayshaun Butler found a hole and punched this one in. The Bees kept piling it on.

And they kept their foot on the gas. McDaniel took the snap and darts it over to fellow sophomore Ethan Robey. He went up and over as the Bees went on to floor Amherst County, 47-29.

