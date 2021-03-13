‘Be a blessing’: Charlotte church purchases gas for 500 vehicles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gas prices have soared over the past couple of months.

According to AAA, the national average price for regular unleaded gas is $2.85 per gallon, and $2.65 in North Carolina.

A Charlotte church, on Saturday, spent $10,000 to fill up vehicles in the community.

Kingdom City Church took over the Mobil Gas Station on Brookshire Boulevard and paid for gas for 500 drivers.

The mission was called “KCC Charlotte’s Gas On God.”

“I wanted to provide an opportunity to be a blessing to the community and give away gas,” Pastor Brian Carn said. “There are so many things we take for granted, a loaf of bread, carton of milk, gallon of water and gas. People need it and I just wanted to be a blessing to the community.”

Each vehicle served got up to $30 worth of gas.

The gas giveaway went from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

“It feels good to be able to provide something that people actually need,” Carn said. “We are always ready to serve the community. That is what God put us here for. We are the arms of Jesus.”

