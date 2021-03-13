Advertisement

Broadway vs Liberty

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty hosted Broadway tonight. The Gobblers struck first as Landon Stuhlmiller found Nate Tinnel in the endzone for an early Broadway lead.

Then later in the game Stuhlmiller drops back to pass again but takes a hit and coughs up the pigskin and Liberty’s Jared Arrington is there to recover inside the 15.

Off the turnover Liberty’s QB Tanner Stanley cashed in for Liberty going around the edge for the touchdown and it was all tied at 7 apiece.

Then With just 17 seconds to go in the half, Stanley fires the throwback pass to Marquis Ingram on the TD.

Minutemen on top 14-7 but Broadway comes back to win it 28 to 14.

