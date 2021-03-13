Advertisement

Christiansburg shuts out Hidden Valley, 26-0

Christiansburg and Hidden Valley battled at Bogle Stadium, where the Titans were on the move.
By WDBJ7 Sports
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg and Hidden Valley battled at Bogle Stadium, where the Titans were on the move. Quarterback Sam Dragovich got hit hard and fumbled the ball and the Blue Demons Aiden LaComa pounced on it, putting Christiansburg in business.

Joey Strong got it right back for the Titans, stepping in front of a Casey Graham pass to make the nice interception.

Blue Demons were on top late in the first half 20 to nothing, when Drew Lloyd barreled in the touchdown and Christiansburg rolled to a 26-0 shutout win over Hidden Valley.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Dead After Accident on Claytor Lake
Names released of men killed in Claytor Lake boat crash
An error at a Virginia Kroger led to some receiving empty syringes instead of a vaccine.
Virginia Kroger says it administered ‘empty syringes’ instead of COVID-19 vaccines
Kimberly Moore mugshot
Woman whose daughter drowned in New River sentenced to prison
Search and Rescue staged at Conrad Brothers Marina in Pulaski County after a boat crash March...
Two dead after Claytor Lake boat crash
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon

Latest News

FFE 3.12.21 Amherst County vs. Brookville Friday night
Amherst vs Brookville
Heritage vs. Rustburg
Heritage tops Rustburg 69-16
Byrd vs. Lord Botetourt 3.12.21
Spotlight Game of the Week: William Byrd vs. Botetourt
Cave Spring vs. Patrick Henry 3.12.21
Patrick Henry outpaces Cave Spring 32-18