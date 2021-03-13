Christiansburg shuts out Hidden Valley, 26-0

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg and Hidden Valley battled at Bogle Stadium, where the Titans were on the move. Quarterback Sam Dragovich got hit hard and fumbled the ball and the Blue Demons Aiden LaComa pounced on it, putting Christiansburg in business.

Joey Strong got it right back for the Titans, stepping in front of a Casey Graham pass to make the nice interception.

Blue Demons were on top late in the first half 20 to nothing, when Drew Lloyd barreled in the touchdown and Christiansburg rolled to a 26-0 shutout win over Hidden Valley.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.