Cloudy and mild through the weekend

THE WEEKEND

The weekend will feature more clouds than anything with sun peaking through at times. Any showers would be very isolated and mainly confined to far Southwest Virginia. Highs will be above average, but slightly cooler than last week. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s are expected on Saturday, with temperatures a few degrees cooler.

The weekend will see a mix of sun and clouds, but we look to stay dry. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

Next week is looking quite active as a low pressure and slow-moving cold front inch into the area. At the same time, models are placing a wedge of cooler air at the surface late Monday. This may lead to a brief period of a wintry mix in the mountains until temperatures climb above freezing. Some models are showing more cold air than others (GRAF model vs EURO model below). If we do see a wintry mix impacts would likely be limited to higher elevations. For most highs will be in the 40s.

A wintry mix is possible at higher elevations late Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

Several waves of rain will move into the region Monday into Tuesday morning. It looks like we will see a break in the rain late Tuesday into Wednesday morning before another system arrives. We could see around 1-2″ of rain next week. Rainfall totals are .50″ below average. [View the latest monthly and yearly rainfall totals]

Rain and a wintry mix possible late Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY

Another strong Spring system is in the forecast for Thursday. Highs could be in the 60s and if we have enough instability we could see a few rumbles of thunder.

Another strong Spring storm possible on Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP as we’ll send changes, updates and videos there first.