Crews respond to boat fire on Smith Mountain Lake

(WDBJ) - According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews are responding to a boat fire in the Magnum Point area of Smith Mountain Lake.

The call reporting the incident came in at around 3:20 p.m.

The Department of Wildlife Resources is handling the scene.

There were no significant injuries from the fire.

Franklin County Public Safety will be on scene to help with the fire and assess those involved.

