Danville COVID-19 community vaccination center to open Monday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The former JCPenney store at the Danville Mall is being used to administer up to 3,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines per day, starting Monday, March 15.

The center will be open for six days per week from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for those with appointments. No walk-in visitors looking for a vaccine will be accepted.

Those that are pre-registered will be contacted to make an appointment. Click here to pre-register, or call 1-877-829-4682.

Governor Ralph Northam announced earlier this week that Danville would join Portsmouth and Petersburg as cities with regional community vaccination centers. Funding from FEMA grants are supporting the continued response to COVID-19. The areas chosen were selected based on an equity analysis to determine which sites had the best access to vulnerable populations.

Efforts at other local or smaller-scale sites are still being utilized.

Click here for more on the VDH and COVID-19.

