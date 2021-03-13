Advertisement

Day of remembrance for Virginians lost to COVID-19 declared for Sunday

Governor’s Northam’s office announced that Sunday, March 14 will be a day to honor those lost to COVID-19, one year to-the-day after the first death was recorded in the commonwealth.
(Albright, Kate | Governor Northam's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - A day of prayer and remembrance was proclaimed after a year marked by tragedy and hardship.

Governor’s Northam’s office announced that Sunday, March 14 will be a day to honor those lost to COVID-19, one year to-the-day after the first death was recorded in the commonwealth.

The first positive case of COVID-19 in the state was recorded on March 7, 2020.

Flags of Virginia are to be lowered to half-staff on state and local buildings and grounds from sunrise until sunset.

“One year into this pandemic, we are seeing an ever-brighter light at the end of a long tunnel, and we can be hopeful that better days are ahead. While so much has changed over the past year, Virginians have continued to show strength and resilience, stepping up during this time of great need. We owe it to the victims of this virus and their loved ones to continue doing our part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 until this pandemic is behind us,” the Governor added.

The Executive Mansion in Richmond is getting an amber tint to pay tribute to the 9,961 lost as of March 12. The lighting of the Executive Mansion runs from March 14 through March 21. Virginians are encouraged to light their homes and businesses in an amber color to join in honoring those lost.

A portal is being created where Virginians can share the names and stories of their loved ones. Check back with WDBJ7.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
Female reports being stopped by person allegedly impersonating a police officer in Botetourt County
Update: Wanted Rockbridge County teen located by police
Positive COVID test cancels UVA semifinal game; Georgia Tech advances
Robin Reed Celebratory Video
Robin Reed honored with day in Roanoke as he starts 40th year at WDBJ7
Two Dead After Accident on Claytor Lake
Names released of men killed in Claytor Lake boat crash

Latest News

Danville COVID-19 community vaccination center to open Monday
The first batch of stimulus payments from the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion COVID relief...
Some Americans getting stimulus checks this weekend
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
Warp-speed spending and other surreal stats of COVID times
In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 photo, Joseph Lupo, an employee of the grocery chain Lidl,...
Virus tolls similar despite governors’ contrasting actions