Day of remembrance for Virginians lost to COVID-19 declared for Sunday

A day of prayer and remembrance was proclaimed after a year marked by tragedy and hardship.

Governor’s Northam’s office announced that Sunday, March 14 will be a day to honor those lost to COVID-19, one year to-the-day after the first death was recorded in the commonwealth.

The first positive case of COVID-19 in the state was recorded on March 7, 2020.

Flags of Virginia are to be lowered to half-staff on state and local buildings and grounds from sunrise until sunset.

“One year into this pandemic, we are seeing an ever-brighter light at the end of a long tunnel, and we can be hopeful that better days are ahead. While so much has changed over the past year, Virginians have continued to show strength and resilience, stepping up during this time of great need. We owe it to the victims of this virus and their loved ones to continue doing our part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 until this pandemic is behind us,” the Governor added.

The Executive Mansion in Richmond is getting an amber tint to pay tribute to the 9,961 lost as of March 12. The lighting of the Executive Mansion runs from March 14 through March 21. Virginians are encouraged to light their homes and businesses in an amber color to join in honoring those lost.

A portal is being created where Virginians can share the names and stories of their loved ones. Check back with WDBJ7.com for updates.

