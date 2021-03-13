Advertisement

Downtown Roanoke Inc. hosting leprechaun scavenger hunt

This spot is just one of 10 different locations included in the Leprechaun Scavenger Hunt in downtown Roanoke.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In downtown Roanoke, folks can join in on a scavenger hunt while having a shot at winning a $100 Downtown Roanoke Gift Card.

Artist Alicia Hollingsworth has created artwork in honor of St. Patrick’s Day at 10 downtown locations. You can start the scavenger hunt at the kiosk at the base of the pedestrian bridge next to Wells Fargo and then solve riddle clues to find all 10!

Downtown Roanoke Inc asks you to post pictures of your journey using #RoanokeSTPats. Each picture posted at a different stop will enter you into the contest for $100. There will be five winners. The contest runs through March 21st, and winners will be notified on March 22nd.

You can find more information here.

