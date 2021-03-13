FFE Player of the Week: Hunter Rice, Lord Botetourt

DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Cavaliers of Lord Botetourt scored 119 points through the first two games of the season, and senior tailback Hunter Rice accounted for 60 of them.

He’s found the end zone a whopping 10 times already, with seven of those scores coming in last week’s win over William Fleming.

“I can’t say enough good about how he’s playing right now,” said Lord Botetourt head coach Jamie Harless, “and I think it’s got more to do with his character than it does his talent.”

“It’s all a credit to that offensive line,” said Rice. “Like I said, it’s the best O-line in the state of Virginia, if not the East Coast. It’s one of the best O-lines around and I wouldn’t be able to do anything I’m doing without them.”

Indeed, the Cavs have a monstrous front line that makes Rice’s job seem easy, but that doesn’t mean his talent hasn’t been noticed.

Rice committed to Army last summer, though he says he might have rushed into that decision.

The senior switched course and re-opened his recruitment on Sunday.

“It was definitely really difficult, especially over this past summer, with not being able to go to camps, not being able to visit anywhere, especially with not being able to go to the games this fall, too,” said Rice. “Yeah, it’s been extremely hard.”

In the meantime, Rice continues to dominate in his final year at Lord Botetourt on a team that surely has the talent to pull off something special.

“My goal is to be the most dominant football player ever,” said Rice. “I know that’s a far stretch, but that’s the goal is to be the most dominant football player I can possibly be.”

“Hunter Rice is an FBS football player,” said Harless, “and it is a doggone shame that we don’t have a state institution in the state that’s an FBS program that has scholarshipped him. It’s a shame. It’s a crying shame.”

