Fire engine overturns on way to respond to brush fire

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — A fire engine on its way to respond to a reported brush fire in the Crooked Run/Allen Springs area of Shenandoah County rolled over on Friday afternoon.

According to Bill Streett, Deputy Chief of Operations with Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue, two firefighters were inside the engine during the rollover. The two individuals are reportedly going to Shenandoah Memorial to be evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are still unsure of exactly how the engine overturned. Virginia State Police are investigating.

