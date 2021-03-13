Franklin County vs Staunton River

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) -In Rocky Mount, Franklin County is off to a 2 and 0 start, hosting Staunton River at Cy Dillon Stadium.

And on 4th and 26, the Eagles started the fireworks early with a bomb from Eli Foutz to Joshua Luckett, 40 yards for an early 7-0 Eagles lead.

Then later in the first, Staunton Rivers Aidan Brown to Jayson Eanes, and the senior broke tackles left and right, shoving off defenders on his way to end zone.

The two then tied at 7 apiece after the 37-yard touchdown run.

But from there, the Eagles soared behind senior running back Jayron Smith. First an easy 5-yard scamper to re-take the lead. And then in the 2nd, he used a wicked stiff arm to power his way back in.

They added another score from Ke’Shaun Wright before the break, and Franklin County moves to 3-0 with a 45-21 win over Staunton River.

