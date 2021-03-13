Advertisement

Heritage tops Rustburg 69-16

The Red Devils were looking to get their first win on the season Friday night.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

Over in Lynchburg, Heritage traveled to Rustburg. Pioneers head coach Brad Bradley was in his customary spot on the sideline despite undergoing knee surgery earlier this week.

But Heritage strikes first in this one. Quarterback Kameron Burns calls his own number and punches it in to put the Pioneers up on the board.

Later in the first, the Red Devils answer. Junior Avery Dixon takes the snap, goes left and around. He takes it all the way home on a 43 yard run. Rustburg goes for 2 to take a 1 point lead.

But Heritage answers in the 2nd quarter. Rajan Booker-Felder takes the handoff and runs it up the gut. He’s puts Heritage back on top. The Pioneers cruise from there, winning big 69-16 the final.

