NRV CARES hosts 21st annual gala and auction

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A nonprofit that works to prevent child abuse in the community is hosting its largest fundraiser of the year virtually.

The NRV CARES Gala and Auction is vital to be able to run programs in the New River Valley that support children and families to make sure they are kept safe. The agency started its silent auction on Thursday. Over 130 items were donated and are up for grabs to help support thousands of folks across the NRV.

“We also do a lot of work to support our families and especially during COVID our families are under a tremendous amount of stress,” Education Program Director Keli Lichty said. “Any money we can have to help further our programs to help in reducing that stress will go a really long way.”

The auction will run through Saturday at 10 p.m. and you can access it at NRVCARES.givesmart.com.

