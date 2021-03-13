Advertisement

Patrick Henry outpaces Cave Spring 32-18

By WDBJ7 Sports
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Friday, the Patriots got a visit from Cave Spring. The Knights were coming off their first win of the season last week against Blacksburg.

Quarterback Roy Gunn keeps the ball himself early in the first quarter and bounces to the outside and there’s nobody home as Gunn picks up a couple of blocks and finds daylight down the sideline on a 65 yard touchdown gallop to put Patrick Henry in front.

A little later, Gunn puts up the deep ball for Jahzae Kimbrough who hauls it in and takes it to the house on another big play. Patrick Henry took a two score lead.

But the Knights Skylor Griffiths had an answer as he finds Daniel Reeves for big yardage and touchdown to get the Knights on the board.

But Gunn showed off his arm once again, this time to Trace Pedigo for another touchbown and Patrick Henry outpaced Cave Spring 32 to 18.

