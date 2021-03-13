Pulaski now 4 and 0 with 56-0 win over Blacksburg

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

It was senior night in Dublin where Pulaski County welcomed the Blacksburg Bruins to Kenneth Dobson Stadium.

Picking things up in the first, Pulaski was looking for an early score.

Quarterback Drew Dalton looks down field then tucks and runs, putting the Cougars up 7-0.

Later that same quarter, Pulaski again on this move.

This time it’s Ethan Gallimore driving downfield breaking tackles on his way to a first down.

Dalton then goes to the air for Chase Dotson, and Dotson finds the zone to put the Cougars up 14.

Then, Blacksburg with the ball back and just trying to get something cooking but not for long.

Number 6 Corvin Carter comes up with the interception along the sideline.

Cougars going back to work, on the very next play it’s Gallimore once again taking it to the house.

End of the first half now, and a handoff to Quemar Porter turns into a footrace, nearly down to the goal line.

Porter then finishes the job, putting Pulaski up 35-0 at the half.

The cougars went on to win 56 to 0. Pulaski County now 4 and 0.

