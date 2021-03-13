Advertisement

Robin Reed honored with day in Roanoke as he starts 40th year at WDBJ7

There are not many hats Robin Reed has not worn during his television career.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are not many hats Robin Reed has not worn during his time at Your Hometown Station and beyond during his career in television.

What you might not know, however, is the effect he has had on so many people you see, and do not see, each and every day on WDBJ7.

As the longtime anchor, current Virginia Tech instructor and former meteorologist embarks on his 40th year at WDBJ7, the city of Roanoke has proclaimed March 13 as “Robin Reed Day” in the Star City.

Join us as we look back and thank Robin with the special video above.

