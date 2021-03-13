Runaway juvenile escapes police custody in Rockbridge County
He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and orange hat.
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are advising the public to lock their homes and cars, and be on the lookout after a runaway juvenile escaped police custody in the Fancy Hill area Friday.
The 15-year-old male stands at approximately 5-feet-6 inches and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and fair skin, and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and orange hat.
Contact law enforcement if you believe you see the subject.
