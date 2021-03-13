Runaway juvenile escapes police custody in Rockbridge County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are advising the public to lock their homes and cars, and be on the lookout after a runaway juvenile escaped police custody in the Fancy Hill area Friday.

The 15-year-old male stands at approximately 5-feet-6 inches and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and fair skin, and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and orange hat.

Contact law enforcement if you believe you see the subject.

