Runaway juvenile escapes police custody in Rockbridge County

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and orange hat.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are advising the public to lock their homes and cars, and be on the lookout after a runaway juvenile escaped police custody in the Fancy Hill area Friday.

The 15-year-old male stands at approximately 5-feet-6 inches and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and fair skin, and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and orange hat.

Contact law enforcement if you believe you see the subject.

