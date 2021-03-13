Advertisement

Spotlight Game of the Week: William Byrd vs. Botetourt

Lord Botetourt struck early and often, starting the scoring right away thanks to Hunter Rice.
By WDBJ7 Sports
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

Friday night, the Cavaliers renewed their rivalry with William Byrd in our Spotlight Game of the Week.

When Byrd can’t answer, it’s Botetourt’s turn again: This time Peery fakes the handoff to Rice, and instead goes play-action with the toss over to Kyle Arnholt, who breaks free and he’s got room to run.

Cavaliers in control.

Then it’s back to Rice, who scoots to the outside, leaving would-be tacklers in his wake.

It’s another big night for the senior who just re-opened his recruitment. Lord Botetourt tacking on.

It wasn’t until the second half that Byrd got a score, when QB Dylan Hatfield found Jeffrey Williams. That makes it 33-6, Botetourt.

And then, in the fourth quarter, Hatfield makes a nice throw to Ethan Tinsley, nice job of staying in bounds for another Byrd score.

But that didn’t change the outcome.

Botetourt rolls to another big win, 55-13.

