VA COVID: Percentage of positive tests remains at 5.5

COVID File Image
COVID File Image(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 593,562 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Saturday, March 13, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,348 from the 592,214 reported Friday, a smaller increase than the 1,589 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday.

[VDH launches central pre-registration website, phone number for COVID-19 vaccine]

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 2,557,478 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday, up from Thursday’s 2,493,097. Data for Saturday have not yet been released.

6,155,837 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Saturday, with a 5.5% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as reported Thursday and Friday.

As of Saturday, there are 9,985 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Friday’s 9,961.

1,129 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, the same as Thursday’s count. Data for Saturday have not yet been released.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

48,920 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Visitation guidelines relaxed for Virginia’s healthcare facilities, nursing homes

