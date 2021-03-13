Virginia Republicans approve nomination process, with delegates voting in locations across the state

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - After months of debate, Virginia Republican leaders have settled on the process they will use to select candidates for statewide office.

On Friday night, members of the State Central Committee voted to hold an unassembled convention on Saturday May 8th, with delegates voting at locations in each congressional district.

The plan approved up to 37 polling places across Virginia, and the voting will take place from 9:00 A.M until 4:00 P.M.

Committee members have been trying to finalize the process for weeks. COVID precautions complicated the decision, as did divisions among members of the committee. Party leaders recently abandoned the plan to hold a drive-up convention at Liberty University after deciding the proposal was not feasible.

