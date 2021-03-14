Dry and mild today, but changes are on the way

SUNDAY

After a chilly start we will see sunshine to start the day. Clouds are expected to increase through the day. A front slides to our South and that will help increase our winds this afternoon. Winds could gust at higher elevations 25-30 mph. High reach the 50s and 60s this afternoon. Colder air moves in tonight setting the stage for a colder Monday.

Mild and dry this afternoon with increasing clouds. (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY

Cloudy and colder conditions are expected on Monday. This wedge of cold air will keep our highs in the 40s through the day. At the same time a strong Spring storm to our west moves in for the afternoon. This may lead to a brief period of a wintry mix Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Some models are showing more cold air than others (GRAF model vs EURO model below). If we do see a wintry mix impacts would likely be limited to higher elevations.

Showers and a wintry mix expected late Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

This system will be slow moving and showers will likely linger for some locations through Tuesday morning. Several waves of rain will move into the region late Monday into Tuesday morning.

Rain and a wintry mix possible late Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

It looks like we will see a break in the rain late Tuesday into Wednesday morning before another system arrives on Thursday. We could see around 1-2″ of rain next week. Rainfall totals are .50″ below average. [View the latest monthly and yearly rainfall totals]

