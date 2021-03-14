Advertisement

Follow along as the NCAA March Madness brackets are unveiled Sunday

Check back for updates and the full bracket.
(Source: NCAA)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - The NCAA selection committee unveiled the 2021 NCAA March Madness men’s basketball bracket Sunday as college basketball readies for their championship tournament.

See below for the status of your hometown teams:

Appalachian State - 16 play in game against Norfolk State on Thursday

Liberty -

University of Virginia - 4 in West region against 13 Ohio on Saturday.

Virginia Tech - No .10 in South region Friday against No. 7 Florida

Check back for updates and the full bracket.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Debbie Reardon
Crews respond to boat fire on Smith Mountain Lake
Robin Reed Celebratory Video
Robin Reed honored with day in Roanoke as he starts 40th year at WDBJ7
Update: Wanted Rockbridge County teen located by police
The fire engine overturned on its way to a reported brush fire in Shenandoah County.
Fire engine overturns on way to respond to brush fire
The Botetourt County Sheriff's Office recommends you slow down and pull over into a well-lit...
Deputies on lookout for police impersonator in Botetourt County

Latest News

FFE Player of the Week: Hunter Rice
FFE Player of the Week: Hunter Rice
Staunton River vs. Franklin County 3.12.21
Franklin County vs Staunton River
Blacksburg vs. Pulaski County 3.12.21
Pulaski now 4 and 0 with 56-0 win over Blacksburg
FFE 3.12.21 Amherst County vs. Brookville Friday night
Amherst vs Brookville