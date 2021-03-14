Follow along as the NCAA March Madness brackets are unveiled Sunday

(WDBJ) - The NCAA selection committee unveiled the 2021 NCAA March Madness men’s basketball bracket Sunday as college basketball readies for their championship tournament.

See below for the status of your hometown teams :

Appalachian State - 16 play in game against Norfolk State on Thursday

Liberty -

University of Virginia - 4 in West region against 13 Ohio on Saturday.

Virginia Tech - No .10 in South region Friday against No. 7 Florida

Check back for updates and the full bracket.

