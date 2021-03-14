Follow along as the NCAA March Madness brackets are unveiled Sunday
Check back for updates and the full bracket.
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - The NCAA selection committee unveiled the 2021 NCAA March Madness men’s basketball bracket Sunday as college basketball readies for their championship tournament.
See below for the status of your hometown teams:
Appalachian State - 16 play in game against Norfolk State on Thursday
Liberty -
University of Virginia - 4 in West region against 13 Ohio on Saturday.
Virginia Tech - No .10 in South region Friday against No. 7 Florida
Check back for updates and the full bracket.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.