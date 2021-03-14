Multiple vehicles involved in Fries brush fire Sunday
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRIES, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews responded to a small brush fire Sunday involving multiple vehicles in Fries.
According to Fries Volunteer Fire and Rescue, crews arrived and found the small fire within 20 feet of a structure.
Using two lines, they worked the perimeter of the area with a 1 1/2 hose and a booster reel hose.
The units were cleared in about 30 minutes.
