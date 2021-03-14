Advertisement

Multiple vehicles involved in Fries brush fire Sunday

The units were cleared in about 30 minutes.
Courtesy Fries Volunteer Fire and Rescue(Fries Volunteer Fire and Rescue)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRIES, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews responded to a small brush fire Sunday involving multiple vehicles in Fries.

According to Fries Volunteer Fire and Rescue, crews arrived and found the small fire within 20 feet of a structure.

Using two lines, they worked the perimeter of the area with a 1 1/2 hose and a booster reel hose.

