Multiple vehicles involved in Fries brush fire Sunday

FRIES, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews responded to a small brush fire Sunday involving multiple vehicles in Fries.

According to Fries Volunteer Fire and Rescue, crews arrived and found the small fire within 20 feet of a structure.

Using two lines, they worked the perimeter of the area with a 1 1/2 hose and a booster reel hose.

The units were cleared in about 30 minutes.

