No danger after gun fired with blank ammunition at County Line Flea Market

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, the public was in no danger Sunday at the County Line Flea Market (20677 Lynchburg Highway) after a report of “shots fired.”

Emergency personnel determined that a person fired a gun with blank ammunition.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 434-332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.