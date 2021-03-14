Advertisement

No danger after gun fired with blank ammunition at County Line Flea Market

No injuries were reported.
(AP)
(AP)(WIBW)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, the public was in no danger Sunday at the County Line Flea Market (20677 Lynchburg Highway) after a report of “shots fired.”

Emergency personnel determined that a person fired a gun with blank ammunition.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 434-332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

