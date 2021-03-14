Advertisement

PLAY Roanoke and Southwest Virginia Ballet host Dance Around the World

Southwest Virginia Ballet dancers enjoy dancing outside at Eureka Park Recreation Center.
Southwest Virginia Ballet dancers enjoy dancing outside at Eureka Park Recreation Center.
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Southwest Virginia Ballet has partnered with PLAY Roanoke to host Dance Around the World at local parks!

Dancers of all ages and abilities are welcome to join in on the project. It celebrates culture and art in the outdoors while the weather warms up. Dancers took to Eureka Park on Sunday but plan be at Wasena Park next Sunday and Morningside Park on the following one.

“We thought we’d come out and we would dance together, give people all over the city a little taste of different cultures, and then use that to inspire some art that we can bring together in an installation for World Art Day,” Kait Pedigo, Special Events Supervisor for PLAY Roanoke, said.

This event is free, but you can register to guarantee a spot on the PLAY Roanoke website.

