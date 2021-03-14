Advertisement

Suspect arrested after robbery at Lynchburg ‘Z Mart’

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested after an alleged robbery late Saturday night at the Z Mart located at 1401 Park Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene after a man said he was attacked and robbed in the parking lot. He suffered non-critical injuries from the incident.

Jeremy David Wilson, 29 of Lynchburg, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and robbery.

