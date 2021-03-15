103-year-old Roanoke woman gets COVID-19 vaccine on her birthday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 103-year-old woman in Roanoke is receiving a special birthday present. She’s getting a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pauline Kincer was born in 1918 during the Spanish Flu pandemic. 103 years later, she’s now living through the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she never expected to live through two of them.

“No, not really,” Pauline said.

“She made it through that one and lord willing, she’ll make it through this one,” Pauline’s son, Harvey Kincer, said.

But Monday, on her 103rd birthday, Kincer gets to be a part of the end of this horrible disease.

“I’m very happy,” Pauline said.

Along with flowers, balloons and birthday cake, she received her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the CVS on Peters Creek Road.

“It was a coincidence that it happened on her birthday, but in the same spirit of things, it is a blessing that she can have it and on her birthday. I think it just makes it a little extra special to know that she’s going to have the protection that she needs,” Harvey explained.

Kincer’s 80-year-old son Harvey said the pandemic hasn’t been easy for his mother.

“We’ve tried to keep her as isolated as she can yet still have some freedoms to get out, she’s ready to go back to church,” he said.

Pauline has been a member of Oakland Baptist Church in Roanoke for 78 years. Until she can have a normal church experience again, Kincer’s church family came to her to surprise her on her birthday, making her day even more special. The members sang happy birthday and gave her more flowers, adding a little more love to such a meaningful day for her and her son.

“Do I feel loved? Oh yes!” Pauline said. Her son added, “You are a special mom of course, and we are blessed and we are thankful that she can have the shot on her birthday and hopefully move forward.”

