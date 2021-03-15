Cloudy and cool with showers expected later today

The shift in our pattern has moved in. A wedge brings cooler air down to the Mid-Atlantic Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, a system out of the west will move in and bring showers late today into Tuesday. Some higher elevations may even see some freezing rain, but impacts are limited. More rain is on the way for the end of the week.

MONDAY

Cloudy and colder conditions are expected through the day today. A wedge of cold air will keep our highs mostly in the 40s through the day with a few locations reaching 50 this afternoon. At the same time, a storm to our west moves in for the afternoon. This will bring a cold rain to the region, but it could may lead to a brief period of a wintry mix Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Limited to no impacts are expected.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Showers and a wintry mix at higher elevation will linger through Tuesday morning. Showers look to exit by noon, but clouds will likely remain keeping temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s. Warmer air will move in for Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs look to reach the 60s area wide with a few upper 50s to the north. This change late Wednesday into Thursday.

THURSDAY ND FRIDAY

Rain will likely move in overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Moderate to heavy rain will be possible through much of the day on Thursday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

The back side on this system could continue to bring some showers and lots of cloud coverage for Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the 40s and lower 50.

RAINFALL: Moderate to heavy rain is possible for the end of the week, but as of now models are not in agreement. (Below is the GFS rainfall forecast for this week.)

