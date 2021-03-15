Advertisement

Cloudy and cool with showers expected later today

Active conditions expected this week.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The shift in our pattern has moved in. A wedge brings cooler air down to the Mid-Atlantic Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, a system out of the west will move in and bring showers late today into Tuesday. Some higher elevations may even see some freezing rain, but impacts are limited. More rain is on the way for the end of the week.

Spot the rocket launch early Sunday? Here's what it looked like from our area.

MONDAY

Cloudy and colder conditions are expected through the day today. A wedge of cold air will keep our highs mostly in the 40s through the day with a few locations reaching 50 this afternoon. At the same time, a storm to our west moves in for the afternoon. This will bring a cold rain to the region, but it could may lead to a brief period of a wintry mix Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Limited to no impacts are expected.

A wintry mix is possible into Tuesday morning with little to no impacts.
A wintry mix is possible into Tuesday morning with little to no impacts.(WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Showers and a wintry mix at higher elevation will linger through Tuesday morning. Showers look to exit by noon, but clouds will likely remain keeping temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s. Warmer air will move in for Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs look to reach the 60s area wide with a few upper 50s to the north. This change late Wednesday into Thursday.

THURSDAY ND FRIDAY

Rain will likely move in overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Moderate to heavy rain will be possible through much of the day on Thursday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

End of week system could bring heavy rain.
End of week system could bring heavy rain.(WDBJ Weather)

The back side on this system could continue to bring some showers and lots of cloud coverage for Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the 40s and lower 50.

End of week system could bring heavy rain.
End of week system could bring heavy rain.(WDBJ Weather)

RAINFALL: Moderate to heavy rain is possible for the end of the week, but as of now models are not in agreement. (Below is the GFS rainfall forecast for this week.)

Heavy rain is possible for the end of the week.
Heavy rain is possible for the end of the week.(WDBJ Weather)

DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP as we’ll send changes, updates and videos there first.

Most Read

Tony was up early and managed to see the rocket launch from the Cave Spring area of Roanoke...
Rocket launch puts on a pre-dawn light show Sunday
The Botetourt County Sheriff's Office recommends you slow down and pull over into a well-lit...
Deputies on lookout for police impersonator in Botetourt County
During the national anthem, the Norman High School girls basketball team took a knee, and...
Announcer apologizes for racist comments during Okla. high school basketball game
Courtesy Fries Volunteer Fire and Rescue
Multiple vehicles involved in Fries brush fire Sunday
Two large spring systems bring rain to our region this week.
Cool start to the week with wet weather likely

Latest News

Monday Morning Forecast
Two large spring systems bring rain to our region this week.
Cool start to the week with wet weather likely
Sunday Morning Forecast
Rain likely elsewhere with more active weather later in the week.
Cloudy and mild through the weekend