County Line Flea Market owner says no concerns after Sunday incident

County Line Flea Market
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a report of shots fired Sunday.

The incident took place at County Line Flea Market.

An initial investigation revealed two people had fired a gun with blank rounds.

The flea market owner says it happened after the market closed for the day. They say they don’t have any concerns.

“It was just one of them little old things that happens. I mean, it could have happened at my place. It could have happened anywhere. Somebody got their hands on a little old gun and wanted to see what it sounded like, I guess,” said Dale Hull, owner.

Police say no arrests have been made.

