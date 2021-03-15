Crews busy this fire season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire season is in full swing here in Virginia and that means first responders are busy battling brush fires.

“This is a very busy time of the year for us,” Renan Volunteer Fire Chief Scott Hutcherson said.

The Renan Volunteer Fire Department spent a lot of time on its fire trucks over the weekend. A brush fire Sunday took them hours to put out.

“It started out as a small fire with a tractor and a bush hog. And what turned small quickly grew to a 10-acre fire before we could hardly get there,” Hutcherson said.

The flames scorched a field off Glade Road.

About eight agencies responded, working to keep the fire from finding more fuel in the brush.

“When the humidity gets really low and breezy it just spells disaster for a fire,” Hutcherson said.

Pittsylvania County is not the only area that has responded to brush fires recently. Over the weekend, Fries Fire and Rescue was also busy at putting out flames.

This fire season is bringing in more calls than departments like Renan typically see.

“I don’t know the count right off, but I wouldn’t doubt it ain’t close to 20 calls in the last 2 weeks for brush fires and stuff and it is really taxing the guys,” Hutcherson said.

The rain in this week’s forecast should offer some welcome relief, but Hutcherson doesn’t want people to let their guard down.

“Fire can destroy things so fast you don’t know how it is done, so just be mindful of what you’re doing and pay attention to the weather conditions,” he said.

A burn ban will remain in effect until April 30.

