Advertisement

Crews busy this fire season

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire season is in full swing here in Virginia and that means first responders are busy battling brush fires.

“This is a very busy time of the year for us,” Renan Volunteer Fire Chief Scott Hutcherson said.

The Renan Volunteer Fire Department spent a lot of time on its fire trucks over the weekend. A brush fire Sunday took them hours to put out.

“It started out as a small fire with a tractor and a bush hog. And what turned small quickly grew to a 10-acre fire before we could hardly get there,” Hutcherson said.

The flames scorched a field off Glade Road.

Caption

About eight agencies responded, working to keep the fire from finding more fuel in the brush.

“When the humidity gets really low and breezy it just spells disaster for a fire,” Hutcherson said.

Pittsylvania County is not the only area that has responded to brush fires recently. Over the weekend, Fries Fire and Rescue was also busy at putting out flames.

This fire season is bringing in more calls than departments like Renan typically see.

“I don’t know the count right off, but I wouldn’t doubt it ain’t close to 20 calls in the last 2 weeks for brush fires and stuff and it is really taxing the guys,” Hutcherson said.

The rain in this week’s forecast should offer some welcome relief, but Hutcherson doesn’t want people to let their guard down.

“Fire can destroy things so fast you don’t know how it is done, so just be mindful of what you’re doing and pay attention to the weather conditions,” he said.

A burn ban will remain in effect until April 30.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony was up early and managed to see the rocket launch from the Cave Spring area of Roanoke...
Rocket launch puts on pre-dawn light show
The Botetourt County Sheriff's Office recommends you slow down and pull over into a well-lit...
Deputies on lookout for police impersonator in Botetourt County
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Courtesy Fries Volunteer Fire and Rescue
Multiple vehicles involved in Fries brush fire Sunday
File image
Ten arrested, three still wanted in connection with February Radford incident

Latest News

103-Year-Old COVID-19 Vaccine On Her Birthday
103-Year-Old COVID-19 Vaccine On Her Birthday
This banner is now outside of the Berglund Center, where many vaccines have been given out.
Southwest Virginia localities put banners up thanking VDH workers
Courtesy Roanoke FireEMS
Crews respond to Bedford scene of overturned propane tanker
103-year-old Pauline Kincer received a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on her birthday.
103-year-old Roanoke woman gets COVID-19 vaccine on her birthday
Ozmeik Clements was in court twice Monday. The first time was so he could make a not guilty...
Roanoke man pleads not guilty, changes mind and pleads guilty to murder charge